The county camogie championships get underway this evening.

Just one game takes place and it’s in the senior championship where last year’s beaten finalists Clonoulty-Rossmore take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Throw-in is at 7.15pm in Clonoulty.

The other game in group 2 gets underway on Sunday and sees newcomers Borrisileigh host Cashel King Cormacs at 2pm.

This year’s senior championship sees two groups of five with the top four from each group progressing to the knockout stages.