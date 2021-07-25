Tipperary aiming to secure place in knockout stages with victory over Limerick today

Tipperary are in action today in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Bill Mullaney’s side play Limerick in Nenagh at 2pm.

A win for Tipperary would confirm their place in the knockout stages, following their win over Offaly last week and Mullaney has gone with the same starting fifteen again this weekend.

On the other hand, following a loss to Wexford last weekend, Limerick need a win to keep their knockout hopes alive and Tipp coach Denis Kelly is expecting a tough battle:

“Yeah, they are going to be under big pressure on Sunday, we know that coming into it but there will definitely be fight in them.

“I’ve looked at them a few times and even last weekend they were in hard luck, a last ditch penalty by Wexford to steal the game from them when they had done a lot of the hurling.

“They’ll be coming with a big challenge on Sunday.

“they played Kilkenny earlier in the league and gave them a right run for it for maybe 40 minutes so they will put a big challenge up against us on Sunday I’ve no doubt.”

The Tipperary intermediate camogie team suffered defeat in their All-Ireland Intermediate championship opener.

Cian Treacy’s side lost out to Kerry in Lixnaw on Saturday evening, on a full-time score of 1-11 to 0-11.