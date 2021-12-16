Tipp Olympian Finn gets busy World Championship campaign underway in Abu Dhabi

Tipperary Olympian Finn McGeever has got his campaign at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships underway.

The Ballina man is among the Irish competing in Abu Dhabi, with the 4×200 metre freestyle relay on Sunday likely to be his best hope of success.

He’s already been in the pool in the heats of the 400 metre freestyle event this morning, but came up short in his effort to progress.

Competing in Heat 4, McGeever failed to qualify for the final, finishing 10th with a time of 3.52.34.

Finn was also part of Ireland’s squad in the heats of the men’s 4-by-100-metre freestyle event this morning, but was an unused sub this time around.

His teammates narrowly missed out on a place in the final, finishing with the ninth fastest time across the heats.

However, only the top eight teams progressed.