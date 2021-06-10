Tipp Footballers hope to maintain Division 1 Status

Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says it’s very important for the county ladies footballers to maintain their Division 1 League status.

After three defeats in their group, Tipperary will take on Westmeath in the Division 1 relegation play-off this Saturday afternoon in Banagher.

Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey are injury concerns after exiting the action in last Saturday’s defeat to Dublin in Thurles.

Samantha Lambert says it’s crucial to stay at the top table to stay playing against the best counties:

“It’s so important for Tipperary ladies football to stay up in Division 1. You’re up there playing against the best in the country, that’s where you’re going to develop and progress.

“Anything but staying up there would be detrimental, I think. It’s not easy to get up there and stay up there too. And Division 2 is very competitive too.”

Samantha was talking to Ronan Quirke on Tipp FM’s Extra Time – Monday evenings from 7pm. The chat with Samantha starts at 47.00.