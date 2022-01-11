Sweeney straight back into football action for Tipp clash with Kerry

Conor Sweeney will be straight back into football action for the Tipperary senior team tomorrow night.

The Ballyporeen footballer, who was hurling with Skeheenarinky as recently as Sunday, is among five additions to the Tipp team for their clash with Kerry in the McGrath Cup.

Goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly also starts for David Power’s side tomorrow night, while Jordan Moloney, Bill Maher, Eanna McBride and Mark Stokes are also in the first 15.

That game is a 7pm throw-in in Templetuohy tomorrow night.

The full team is as follows:

1 (GK) Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

2 Shane O’Connell – Golden Kilfeacle

3 Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials

4 Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

5 Leon Kennedy – Grangemockler Ballyneale

6 Ciaran Cannon – Clonmel Commercials

7 Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

8 Luke Boland – Moyle Rovers

9 Mark Russell – Aherlow

10 Jordan Moloney – JK Brackens

11 Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

12 Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash

13 Eanna McBride – JK Brackens

14 Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers

15 Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash

16 (GK) Kuba Beban – JK Brackens

17 Tadhg Carew – Aherlow

18 Ben Comerford – Grangemockler Ballyneale

19 Paul Devlin – Eire og Annacarty

20 Christy English – Ballyporeen

21 Jack Kennedy – JK Brackens

22 Darragh O’Leary – Ardfinnan

23 Mark O’Meara – Grangemockler Ballyneale

24 Stephen Quirke – Moyle Rovers

25 Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

26 Tom Tobin – Rockwell Rovers