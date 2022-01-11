Sweeney straight back into football action for Tipp clash with Kerry

Conor Sweeney will be straight back into football action for the Tipperary senior team tomorrow night.
The Ballyporeen footballer, who was hurling with Skeheenarinky as recently as Sunday, is among five additions to the Tipp team for their clash with Kerry in the McGrath Cup.
Goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly also starts for David Power’s side tomorrow night, while Jordan Moloney, Bill Maher, Eanna McBride and Mark Stokes are also in the first 15.
That game is a 7pm throw-in in Templetuohy tomorrow night.
The full team is as follows:
1 (GK) Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O’Connell – Golden Kilfeacle
3 Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials
4 Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
5 Leon Kennedy – Grangemockler Ballyneale
6 Ciaran Cannon – Clonmel Commercials
7 Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
8 Luke Boland – Moyle Rovers
9 Mark Russell – Aherlow
10 Jordan Moloney – JK Brackens
11 Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
12 Bill Maher – Kilsheelan Kilcash
13 Eanna McBride – JK Brackens
14 Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
15 Mark Stokes – Kilsheelan Kilcash
16 (GK) Kuba Beban – JK Brackens
17 Tadhg Carew – Aherlow
18 Ben Comerford – Grangemockler Ballyneale
19 Paul Devlin – Eire og Annacarty
20 Christy English – Ballyporeen
21 Jack Kennedy – JK Brackens
22 Darragh O’Leary – Ardfinnan
23 Mark O’Meara – Grangemockler Ballyneale
24 Stephen Quirke – Moyle Rovers
25 Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
26 Tom Tobin – Rockwell Rovers