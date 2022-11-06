Sunday Sport from Around the county

It was a busy day of sporting action across the premier county today.

There were two county titles up for grabs

The county U19 hurling final was played in Bansha.

Holycross/Ballycahill beat St. Mary’s on scoreline of 1-21 to 0-16

In Clonoulty the Junior B hurling final saw Thurles Sarsfield collect the silverware winning 3-15 to 1-16

In mid Tipperary JK Brackens are senior football champions after defeat Loughmore Castleiney by a point 0-9 to 0-8

In the north Tipperary U21 A hurling Championship Nenagh Eire Og defeated Toomevara 2-13 to 0-13

In Camogie news

Borrisoleigh were beaten the Munster intermediate camogie semi final. With home advantage Aghabullogue emerged victorious outscoring Borrisoleigh by 1-4 to 0-5