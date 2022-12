St. Michael’s will be looking to progress to the 5th round of the FAI Junior Cup this afternoon.

The Tipp Town side welcome Portlaw of Waterford to Cooke Park at 2pm for their 4th round tie.

The winner today will travel to Dublin side Howth Celtic in the fifth round on January 23rd.

Elsewhere today, in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division, Wilderness Rovers host Cashel Town at 11.30am whilst at 2.30pm Peake Villa are at home to Two Mile Borris and Vee Rovers travel to Clonmel Celtic.