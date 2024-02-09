Local soccer calendar could be set to change in Tipperary

FAI director of football Marc Canham plans to have a unified schedule across the FAI’s affiliates by January 2026.

This would mean that the local soccer league would take place between February and November rather than what it is now which usually sees the season start in September and end in May.

A move to the summer would see games played in better conditions but could mean players may not be able to play soccer alongside Gaelic Games.

Local soccer analyst Barry Ryan believes the move would be beneficial to the growth of soccer in Ireland.

“It’s one of those where you’re going to get a complete split decision on this.

“You’re going to get people in the rural clubs that are completely against it because from a GAA point of view they are sharing players and they want to try and do both but we as a soccer community have got to do what’s best for soccer.

“To align the seasons that every soccer season from adult to juvenile to youths to everything needs to be summer football for football to develop in this country.”

