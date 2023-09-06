Slevin hoping to be on target at Euro tour qualifier

A place in the German Darts Championship is the goal for Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin today.

The Borrisokane man is taking part in the latest Euro Tour qualifier event in Barnsley this afternoon.

Two wins are required for the 20-year-old to qualify for next month’s event.

Slevin has been drawn to the second round in the next hour where he will play Welshman Robert Owens.

The winner of that will play either world number 13 Dimitri Van Den Bergh or Niels Zonneveld later today for a place at the German Darts Championship.