Seven goals see Tipperary end league campaign on high

The Tipperary senior hurlers ended their league campaign in style this afternoon.

Colm Bonnar’s men were 7-28 to 1-17 winners over Antrim in Semple Stadium.

Goals from Seamus Kennedy, Michael Breen, Jason Forde and two each from John McGrath and Mark Kehoe secured The Premier a 29-point victory.

Patrick ‘Bonnar’ Maher made his return to action off the bench, following his long absence following an achilles injury.

Tipperary’s next assignment is Waterford on Sunday April 17th in the Munster senior hurling championship.