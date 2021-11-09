Senior and Intermediate football finals set for 101st anniversary of Bloody Sunday

The County Senior and Intermediate Football finals will be held as a double header on the 101st anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Semple Stadium hosts the games on Sunday week, November 21st, with the Intermediate final between Drom-Inch and Grangemockler-Ballyneale throwing in at 12.30.

That’s followed by the Senior decider at 2.30pm, a repeat of last year’s affair between Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Speaking on Extra Time last night, Tipp FM analyst Martin Quinlivan explained the rich recent history of this rivalry:

“Those two teams have been meeting in county football finals since they were under-12. I remember being at an under-12 final when you had John McGrath, Liam McGrath, John Meagher on one side, and Seamus Kennedy, Michael Quinlivan, Ian Fahey, Colman Kennedy on the other.

“From under-12, 14, 16, minor, 21, they’ve met the whole way up and every one of them has been a memorable game.”

Listen back to a full review of the weekend’s club football action on Extra Time below:

Tipperary CCC set the fixture details for the following games at last night’s meeting: