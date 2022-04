It’s a big day for all three Tipperary AIL teams as the post season gets underway.

In Division 2A, Cashel welcome Buccaneers to Spafield in their promotion semi-final.

Elsewhere in the same division, Nenagh Ormond travel to Derry for the firt leg of their relegation playoff against Rainey Old Boys.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel play the first leg of their relegation playoff.

They welcome City of Derry to Ardghaoithe with all three of those games kicking off at 2.30pm.