O’Donnell: Free spending Premiership clubs hard to resist for van Graan

Former Munster and Ireland flanker Tommy O’Donnell says the lure of the English Premiership was probably too hard to resist for Johann van Graan.

The South African departs for Bath next season leaving Munster hunting for a replacement.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Cahir native O’Donnell says the free spending Bath probably made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“It’s tough. I think Bath must have come in with a very good offer and a long term structure and plan.

“With the English Premiership clubs – their owners and their willingness to throw money at teams – its hard for coaches to resist that and go and see what they can do with big budgets.

“In Ireland you’re heavily regulated. The IRFU have a real control over who you can bring in so that can stifle some coaches as they can’t always go get the players they want.”