Nenagh Ormond in playoff semi-final action today

Nenagh Ormond are in playoff semi-final action this afternoon.

They travel to Dublin to play Blackrock in the AIL Division 2A promotion semi-final.

Both sides have home wins over each other this season, with Blackrock defeating Nenagh by 3 points in Dublin whilst Nenagh were 10 point winners when the sides met in New Ormond Park in January.

A win today would take either side just one game away from promotion to Division 1B.

Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long says there won’t be much between the sides today:

“Yeah there’s very little between us, standard wise.

“We were very unlucky before Christmas with that loss, we were 14-0 up and just really took our foot off the gas in the second half and they took full advantage and to their credit they came back and won.

“We bet them in Nenagh, they have the home advantage for this game but it will be cup final mentality this week, it could go either way.

“As regards who’s the better team, I don’t think there’s an awful lot between us and it’s just going to come down to that 80 minutes on Saturday.”

Kick-off is at 2.30pm in Stradbrook.