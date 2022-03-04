Nenagh Ormond face crucial clash with UL Bohemian

Nenagh Ormond prepare for one of their biggest games of the season in the AIL tonight.

Currently in the relegation playoff places, they face UL Bohemian who sit one place and six points above them in the table.

With just four games left in the regular season, a win would be huge for either sides survival in the division.

The games kicks-off in UL Arena tonight at 8pm.

Director of Rugby at Nenagh Ormond John Long, says following wins for both sides last weekend, confidence will be high on either side.

“It’s amazing the different fight when a team is at a bottom, trying to fight their way back up, it’s just different gravy.

“They do have the home advantage and it is huge.

“We beat them before Christmas when we weren’t at our best but that Friday night game at home it just brings out that bit extra in each player, they’ll have that going for them which will make the challenge bigger for us but if we can play the way we have played the last few games, we just to do damage.”