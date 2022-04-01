Nenagh and Cashel lock horns in AIL

There’s a big Tipperary derby in Division 2A of the AIL this evening.

Nenagh Ormond host Cashel in New Ormond Park at 8pm.

The reverse fixture last November was cancelled due to Covid cases in one of the squads.

Cashel currently sit second in the division and a result will see them seal second place and a home semi-final with a game to go.

Nenagh meanwhile are second bottom and 10 points from safety with two games remaining, meaning they will need a bonus point win tonight to keep hopes of avoiding a relegation playoff alive.