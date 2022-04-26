Murphy Crowe looking to make impression at World Rugby Sevens

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe has been selected for Ireland women’s team for the upcoming World Rugby Sevens Series event in Canada.

The Tipp Town native was one of seven who left the Six Nations squad in preparation for this weekend’s event in Langford.

Greg McNulty’s side won silver at the last World Series event back in January in Seville.

Ireland’s three pool B games take place on Saturday evening with games against Japan, Brazil and France.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)*

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC/Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC)(capt)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC).

Ireland Women’s Sevens Schedule:

Saturday 30th April:

Pool B:

Ireland v Japan, 10.36am local time/6.36pm Irish time

Ireland v Brazil, 1.40pm local time/9.40pm Irish time

Ireland v France, 5.05pm local time/1.05am Irish time.