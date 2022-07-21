Leamy: A lot to look forward to from Irish team

Ireland’s historic victory in their test series against New Zealand augers well for the World Cup according to Tipperary’s Denis Leamy.

The brace of wins over the All Blacks puts Ireland top of the world rankings.

Former Ireland and Munster star Leamy from Dualla says having blooded new talent during the tour strengthens the squad for next year’s World Cup in France.

“With someone like Andy Farrell, Paul O’Connell, our own John Fogarty – a Cashel man – Simon Easterby. These guys are just so astute.

“Andy Farrell is rugby royalty – in Rugby League and Rugby Union international. He’s such an impressive man.

“Paul O’Connell – his record speaks for itself. Simon Easterby – such an Irish legend.

“These guys know the game – they know it inside out. They understand that we’re going to need 40 players. I just thought the blooding of the young players and how they performed especially in the second game against the Māori – there’s an awful lot to look forward to.”