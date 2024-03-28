Key weekend for local rugby clubs

Nenagh Ormond can officially confirm their promotion to Division 1B of the AIL this Saturday.

With two games left to go, the North Tipp side top the table by ten points but their score difference advantage of over 200 points on Barnhall means they are all but guaranteed the Division 2A title.

Nenagh welcome Barnhall to New Ormond Park at 2.30pm on Saturday, where even a losing bonus point would be enough to seal the title.

For Cashel, they will be hoping for a Nenagh win as the West Tipp men look to secure a home semi-final by leapfrogging Barnhall into second.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Cashel rugby’s Peter Silke says it’s all to play for.

“At this stage what we are fighting for is a home semi-final in the playoffs.

“Barnhall are in that position at the moment and if the league table stays as it is well then we will have to visit them in the semi-final.

“With two matches to play there’s still an awful lot to play for.

“We go to Malone on Saturday, they had a win last weekend so they are not relegated yet, they are at the bottom of the table but they have an awful lot to play for and it’s not going to be an easy task.

“Two games to go, everybody is fighting for something and we are fighting for that second spot if we can get it.”