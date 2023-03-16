Historic day for Tipperary rugby

It’s a massive day in the history of Nenagh Ormond rugby club this evening.

They take on Young Munster in Thomond Park at 7.30pm in the Munster Senior Challenge Cup final.

The Nenagh side are the first ever Tipperary club to reach the final of this competition in its 137 year history.

Despite their opponents being two divisions above them in the AIL, Nenagh come into tonight’s final on good form and having already beaten Division 1A opposition in Garryowen earlier in the campaign.

Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long says they won’t fear their opponents this evening.

“We’re playing brilliant stuff this year.

“In the league we are going very well and we’ve have played some really good rugby, there’s a really good squad of lads there.

“We are coming in to it on form and we know we have massive opponents but we are not afraid of them and we are not going to hold back.”

John Long adds that tonight will be a big occasion, especially in Thomond Park:

“It’s going to be a lot to take in arriving there and going in to those dressing rooms and walking the pitch and everything is going to be very surreal and exciting and nerve-wracking.

“It’s about dealing with it and dealing with the emotions of it and just concentrating on the game.

“It’s going to be a fantastic experience for everyone, for all the players and the club to be in there and to be in such a place.”

We’ll have live commentary of tonight’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary County Council.