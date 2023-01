Nenagh’s Ben Healy has been named in the Munster team for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions at Musgrave Park.

The outhalf – who’ll join Edinburgh at the end of the season – comes in for Jack Crowley in one of six changes from the win over Ulster.

Rory Scannell and Liam Coombes also come into the backline.

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Josh Wycherley, New Inn’s Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett are named in the pack.