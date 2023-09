Tipperary’s Ben Healy has been named to start for Scotland at the Rugby World Cup.

The Kilruane native lines out at 10 for Gregor Townsend’s side who play Romania on Saturday evening.

The game will be the former Munster out half’s first appearance at the Rugby World Cup as he did not feature in Scotland’s opening games against Tonga and South Africa.

Scotland play Ireland in the final Pool B game on Saturday October 7th.