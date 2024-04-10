Cashel RFC two wins away from promotion in the AIL

The Tipp side finished second, behind Nenagh Ormond in Division 2A, earning them a place in the playoffs.

The playoffs sees Cashel hosting 4th placed Barnhall in the semi-final which takes place in Spafield on Saturday April 20th.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Peter Silke from Cashel Rugby says there’s very little between both sides.

“Barnhall are a very good side, they have a big selection, they’re in the highly populated area in Leixlip.

“They are tied in with Maynooth College and they are a very good side.

“We beat them up there, just about and they beat us here, very little in it at the time so it’s going to be a ding-dong battle.

“Whoever wins that game will be playing either Banbridge or Queens University.”