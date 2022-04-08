Cashel RFC face dress rehearsal for Division 2A semi-final

Cashel RFC continued their strong performance in Division 2A of the All Ireland League last weekend with victory over Nenagh.

That win secured them a home semi-final in the Division 2A play-offs against Buccaneers.

By coincidence they also face Buccaneers this weekend in the final game of the regular league.

Cashel’s Peter Silke expects tomorrow’s dead rubber to be a cagey affair.

“I presume both sides will not show their hand.

“We wouldn’t have the same advantage as Buccaneers would have in that they can get Academy players from the Connacht Academy. When we played them up in Athlone they had six Academy players so at this time of the year when all these lads are available they can be very strong.

“They could be the dark horses in the whole thing but we’ll try our best anyway to stop them from progressing.”