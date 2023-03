Two Tipperary teams go head-to-head tonight in a massive AIL encounter.

Cashel host Nenagh Ormond in Spafield with both teams trying to secure places in the playoff positions with just three games to go.

Going into tonight’s game, Nenagh Ormond sit second in the table on 52 points and can go top of the standings with a win.

For Cashel, they have won just two of their last seven league games and have slipped back to 5th place, eight points behind 4th place Barnhall.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm.