Amee-Leigh all set for Rugby Sevens World Cup

The Ireland Women’s Sevens Rugby team are continuing final preparations ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The competition gets underway in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday with Ireland scheduled to play Brazil at 12:54pm Irish time.

The competition is played in a straight knockout format, with the winners going into the quarter-finals and the losers heading into the challenge cup quarter-finals.

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is a key player for Ireland, finishing this year’s Rugby Sevens Series as top try scorer.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV, the Tipp Town native said she knows what to expect from Brazil tomorrow.

“We played Brazil in Toulouse back in May and it was a tight game, we just won it by two points.

“We know that Brazil are going to be a tough team but we know that if we put in the right performance we will get the result that we want.”