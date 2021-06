Róisín Howard has also been named to start in midfield for the Tipperary senior camogie side, who face Kilkenny in the League semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Róisín has also been named to start for the Tipperary ladies footballers in the League Division 1 relegation play-off with Westmeath tomorrow.

The camogie side is unchanged from the 15 that started in the quarter-final win over Offaly last Sunday.

Throw-in on Sunday at Nowlan Park is at 1pm.