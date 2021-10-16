RESULTS: Thurles march on to Tipperary hurling semi-finals

Thurles Sarsfields booked their place in the semi-finals of the Dan Breen cup today.

That’s after they defeated Clonoulty/Rossmore in their quarter-final tie in Semple Stadium on a final score of 2-19 to 1-14.

A Pa Bourke goal from play followed shortly after by a Ronan Maher penalty saw the Mid side into commanding 2-11 to 0-08 lead at half-time.

Thurles never looked back from their and added their name to the semi-final draw alongside Borrisileigh.

Elsewhere today, two teams booked their places in the semi-finals of the Seamus O’Riain.

A favoured Cashel King Cormacs came away from Nenagh with a narrow one point win over Clonakenny in their quarter-final tie, winning on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-16.

Killenaule will join them in the semi-finals after they beat Kiladangan B in Templederry.

It finished Killenaule 1-21 Kiladangan 0-18, Kieran Bergin with the goal for the South side.

There was also two quarter-finals today in the Tipperary intermediate championship.

Moyne/Templetuohy produced a dominant display, beating Golden-Kilfeacle in Littleton on a full-time score of 2-27 to 1-11.

They’ll be joined in the semi-finals by Kilsheelan-Kilcash after they were 1-23 to 1-12 winners over Ballinahinch in Dundrum.

Elsewhere in the intermediate championship, Arravale Rovers found out who their opponents will be in the relegation final.

They will face Moyle Rovers, following Rovers’ 1-16 to 1-13 defeat against Cappawhite in the relegation semi-final.

Cappawhite coming away with the victory despite being reduced to 14-men in the first-half.