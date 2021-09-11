RESULTS: Eoin Kelly the hero as Mullinahone defeat Holycross/Ballycahill

It’s gone full-time in the first two games in today’s Dan Breen Cup action.

Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly was the hero for Mullinahone.

His point in the sixth minute of injury time saw the South side beat Holycross/Ballycahill by a point in Littleton on a final score of 1-21 to 2-17.

Elsewhere, Upperchurch-Drombane had a big win over Drom-Inch to record their first win of the campaign.

It finished up Upperchurch 3-14 Drom-Inch 1-17.

The final game of the day in the Dan Breen throws-in at half-past-5 in Toomevara, that’s the meeting of Nenagh and Roscrea.

In the Seamus O’Riain today, Gortnahoe-Glenngoole beat Sean Treacys 4-17 to 2-14, Templederry defeated Clonakenny 1-25 to 1-4 and Portroe outscored Lorrha 2-18 to 0-19.

There’s one more game in the Seamus O’Riain this evening, that’s the meeting of Kiladangan B and Thurles Sarsfields B in Templederry at half-past-5.

There was also two games in the intermeidate championship today.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Boherlahan-Dualla on a full-time score of 2-18 to 0-13 whilst Moyle Rovers got the better of Golden-Kilfeacle on a final score of 0-18 to 0-16.