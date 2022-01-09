Power calls on players to step up in absence of key panel members

David Power is hoping some new players can step up to the mark with Tipperary this season.

The Tipperary senior football manager has been speaking ahead of today’s season opener with Limerick today in Rathkelae at 2pm in the McGrath Cup.

A number of key players won’t be available for selection this year for numerous reasons including Michael Quinlivin, Emmet Moloney, Philip Ryan, Padraic Looram and Tadhg FitzGerald.

Power says the next few weeks will be an opportunity for new players to stake their claim:

“In hindsight, look we are in Division Four so it’s actually probably the best opportunity to blood young fellas in Division Four.

“You’ve got the likes of Sean O’Connor, he had a great Under 20 campaign last Summer and he obviously played a number of league matches as well with the senior team so he’s going to have to step up hopefully.

“There’s a couple of other good young forwards as well and they are going to get opportunities and that is what it’s about at the end of the day.

“We are hoping that we are after finding a couple of players but I suppose it’s over the next couple of weeks we are going to see are these players up to the mark.”