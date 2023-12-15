Peake Villa hoping for place in the Munster League Champions Cup final

Peake Villa go in search of a place in the Munster League Champions Cup final this weekend.

The reigning TSDL Premier Division champions welcome Waterford winners Villa FC to Thurles on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 2pm with the winners playing one of Broadford, Newmarket Celtic or Killarney Celtic in the final.

Soocer analyst Barry Ryan says he is expecting an attacking game on Sunday:

“Villa of Waterford won 11-0 last weekend in the Munster Junior Cup down in Cork, Villa FC are just a top side, you’ve got former FAI Junior Cup champions coming to Thurles.

“That year that Villa won the FAI Junior Cup they beat Peake Villa 2-1 in the quarter-final and it was a really tight, humdinger of a game.

“I think Peake Villa will relish this and this is a game that they will look forward to.

“Two of the most attacking teams in the country going toe-to-toe, for anybody in Thurles or in Tipperary, get up to Peake Villa on Sunday, it’s going to be as good a game as you’ll see in junior football.”