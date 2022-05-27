One change to Tipperary team ahead of trip to Dublin

The Tipperary team has been announced ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship game with Dublin.

Bill Mullaney’s side make the trip to Parnell Park to take on Dublin at 1pm.

One change has been made to the Tipperary team with Mairead Eviston coming in at wing back for the injured Caoimhe McCarthy,

The team lines out with Áine Slattery in goals with Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Emer Loughman in the full-back line.

Aoife McGrath is at centre-back with Ciardha Maher and Mairead Eviston on the wings whilst Grace O’Brien partners Caoimhe Maher in midfield.

Roisin howard wears number 11 whilst Nicole Walsh and Casey Hennessy retain their places on the wings.

The full-forward line consists of Claire Hogan, Cáit Devane and Clodagh McIntyre.

Throw-in is at 1pm in Dublin and we’ll have live updates throughout the day here on Tipp FM.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior camogie side are also in action on Saturday.

Ray Delaney’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s one-point defeat to Cavan when they travel to take on Mayo.

Throw-in is at 5pm in Tooreen.