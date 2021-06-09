North Tipp Soccer Returns this Evening!

Local club soccer returns to north Tipperary this evening.

The NT & DL will resume its 2020 competitions with a view to completing them in time for the start of a new season starting on July 24th.

Mid-week fixtures are being introduced as a result, with Nenagh Celtic hosting Borroway Rovers tonight in the Premier Division.

A win would put Celtic back on top of the table ahead of current League leaders Lough Derg.

Elsewhere tonight, Arra Rovers host Sallypark in Division 1, and Templetuohy travel to Moneygall ‘B’ in Division 2.

All games kick off at 7.30.