North and Mid Tipperary senior hurling deciders down for decision today

There’s two more divisional hurling finals down for decision today.

The North senior final sees county champions Kiladangan meet Kilruane MacDonaghs in Nenagh at quarter-past-6.

Today’s meeting is a repeat of the 2018 final, which Kilruane ended up winning by seven points.

Kiladangan forward Billy Seymour says it’ll be a very interesting game today:

“North Final against our neighbours Kilruane, you can’t beat an age old rivalry like that.

“It’ll be a very interesting game, they got the better of us there a few years ago in the North final so I suppose we owe them one if we can but look you never know, there’s two strong teams.”

To start the day off however, the Mid senior final is the meeting Loughmore-Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross at half-past-12.

John McGrath, who scored 11 points for Loughmore in their semi-final win over Moycarkey-Borris, is expecting a tough battle today:

“Yeah it’s certainly going to be a good tough game.

“There’s a Mid final on the line and a big prize on offer for both sides.

“It’ll be a good tough battle like it always is with Sarsfields.”