No distractions for Tipp footballers as they take on London

Tipp footballers will have no distractions this weekend as they take on London in the final game of the League campaign.

Having bounced back from a disappointing start David Power’s side are now within touching distance of promotion.

A win on Saturday evening in FBD Semple Stadium would guarantee Division 3 status for next year.

Manager David Power says not having to look to how other results are going is a big advantage but says London will be no pushover.

“It’s really, really good. We’re in a good place but the big thing now is lets finish this job.

“There’s no point in saying its London – London are after having a good League. They were competitive there against Cavan.

“Look, we certainly won’t be taking them for granted.

Throw-in on Saturday evening is at 7 o’clock in FBD Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.