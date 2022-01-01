New Tipperary jersey sponsor could be announced next week

Tipperary’s new jersey sponsorship is expected to be announced next week.

The Premier County’s previous deal with Teneo ran out following the 2021 season, leaving the county board to search elsewhere.

Tipperary’s senior hurlers get their new season underway against Kerry on January 8th, with the new jerseys likely to feature then.

County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy says an announcement will likely come next week.

“We’re in negotiation with three companies there and we’re close enough to a conclusion and hopefully in the first week of January, I suppose the Christmas break will probably put a halt to it for a week, but hopefully in the first week of January, we should be prepared to make an announcement.”