Division 2A league leaders Nenagh Ormond stay top of the table after a commanding 83 – 12 defeat of Malone at New Ormond Park this afternoon.

Second place Cashel traveled to Navan and shared the spoils with the home side – that one finished 13-13.

AND in Division 2C, two late tries weren’t enough for Clonmel to reverse a 19-0 deficit and they lost 19-14 to Tullamore.