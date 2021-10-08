Nenagh Celtic under renewed time pressure to find a home ground

Nenagh Celtic are facing pressure to locate a new place to call home.

The reigning NT&DL Premier Division champions are without a home venue since their previous deal with Nenagh College expired during the summer, where no new agreement could be reached.

Since then, the club have been playing all their games away from home as they continue their search.

They now face pressure from the NT&DL to produce plans for locating a new home venue by October 14th, but club secretary Stephen Ryan says that it’s proving very difficult:

“As of now, we’ve no plan. We’ve been dealing with councillors, we’ve gone to auctioneers, we went to local clubs, and we can’t see a way forward at the minute. It’s very frustrating, I don’t know what to tell you about it to be honest.

“Everything we look at, we seem to see some road block along the way. We’re still trying, we’ll continue to try until there’s no more trying to be done.”