Nenagh Ormond have won the battle of the Tipp titans in Division 2A of the AIL.

The league leaders have won away against second-placed Cashel 20-16.

Sean Frawley the try-scoring hero for with a hat-trick of touchdowns in Spafield.

A converted late try from Cormac O’Donnell wasn’t enough to see the home side overcome their rivals.

The results extends Nenagh’s lead at the top of the table to eight points.

In Div 2C Clonmel have won 32-26 at home against Enniscorthy.