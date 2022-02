Fethard Town Park is to be used as a centre of excellence for Munster Rugby.

The facility, which includes a full-size floodlit 3G pitch and modern gym will be used by Munster for their underage and development squads.

The 3G pitch is ready to go whilst the gym, changing rooms and meeting room is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The facilities will also be used as a centre of excellence by Tipperary football, Fethard GAA nad Fethard RFC.