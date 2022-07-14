All systems go for Stonethrowers Rally

Cars worth up to €250,000 each will be competing in this weekend’s Stonethrowers Rally in South Tipp.

150 crews will descend on Clonmel for the event organised by the Tipperary Motor Club.

The Rally HQ is at the Talbot Hotel while scrutineering and parc ferme is in Powerstown Park.

Chairman of the club and Deputy Clerk of the Course for Sunday’s event Declan O’Keefe says some of the cars taking part are state of the art.

“Our top probably 17 or 18 cars are what we call R-5 cars. So these are the guys – the likes of your Josh Moffett’s – they’re standing around a quarter of a million each.

“They’re top of the range – they’re what you’d see the top guys in Europe doing WRC events and that using. It’s spectacular machinery.”