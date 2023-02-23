Motorcycle fans urged to back plans for high speed Tipp event

Plans for a first ever motorcycle drag race in the Premier County will be discussed at a meeting in Kilcoran Lodge Hotel near Cahir this weekend.

Cork based Kieran O’Driscoll is the man behind the project but he needs local volunteers to come on board to get the event off the ground.

All going well he hoped to hold the racing on part of the old N8 close to the hotel starting next year with the aim of having it become an annual event.

Drag racing is held over a quarter mile strip with two riders competing each time – speeds approaching 200 miles per hour can be reached by the top competitors.

Kieran is hoping for a good attendance from motorcycle enthusiasts at Saturday’s meeting which starts at 3pm in Kilcoran Lodge.

“We’re just trying to get a bunch of people together that are interested in trying to get this off the ground.

“As you can imagine it all costs money and a nice bit of organisation so hopefully we will get enough people involved and make it a regular thing every year.

“Everyone has been talking about this with years but no one ever really has pulled the trigger – if we can get a club involved in it better again.”