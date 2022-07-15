Faugheen 50 takes to the roads

The sound of highly tuned motorcycles will echo around the village of Faugheen near Carrick on Suir this weekend.

The Faugheen 50 motorcycle road races take place on the tight and twisty 3.5 kilometre circuit with the lap record at an average speed approaching 170 kilometres per hour.

Some of the country’s top riders will be taking to the course for practice on Saturday with 11 races down for decision on Sunday.

Race Secretary Maeve Walsh is encouraging spectators to get to the circuit early on both days.

“It’s extremely popular – it’s quite a technical circuit. It’s small in places but then again it’s got great viewing points right around the circuit. Particularly at the corners such as Creamery Corner, Carrick Corner and the Village Corner – they all seem to be very popular for spectators.”