Excitement building ahead of Faugheen 50

It’s all systems go for the Faugheen 50 motorcycle races in the village near Carrick on Suir.

Roads have closed since 8 o’clock this morning ahead of what promises to be a weekend of high-speed thrills as some of the best riders in the country take to the 3.5 kilometre circuit.

Roads close at 8am tomorrow as well with 11 races on Sunday culminating in the Grand Final.

Race secretary Maeve Walsh outlines what’s in store.

“Practice will start on Saturday at 12 noon and racing at 11am on Sunday. We would like all spectators to be in the circuit 30 minutes to an hour beforehand. That gives everyone an opportunity to walk the circuit and actually pick the spot that they like.

“There are car-parks at each entrance to the circuit and entry fee will be €25 for a day-pass or a weekend pass.”