Tipperary’s Sean Mockler is the national hammer throw champion.

The Moycarkey Coolcroo AC clubman threw an impressive 67.18 (season best) to take the gold medal in Santry yesterday evening.

Mockler dominated the field, with four of his six throws good enough to see off all of his competitors.

Brendan O’Donnell of Lifford Strabane AC finished in second, with a best throw of 61.72.