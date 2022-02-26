Massive wins for Cashel and Nenagh Ormond in AIL

Two Tipperary teams secured huge wins in the AIL this afternoon.

Cashel made it 10-wins-in-a-row following a huge win at home over Division 2A leaders Queen’s University.

It finished up Cashel 18 W=Queen’s 10 in Spafield.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond recorded a huge victory in their battle for survival.

Nenagh started the day in second last place and were playing at home to bottom side Rainey Old Boys.

Nenagh recorded a huge 38-0 win at New Ormond Park.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel suffered defeat in Cork.

They lot out to Midleton on a final score of 14-0.