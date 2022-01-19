Mark Kehoe to the fore as UCC pick up opening Fitzgibbon Cup win

University College Cork have picked up the first win of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup group stages.

They beat Mary Immaculate College in their Group A hurling clash in Limerick this afternoon by 1-21 to 0-19.

Tipperary forward Mark Kehoe notched four points from play for UCC, while Cashel’s Devon Ryan scored 10 points from frees in defeat for Mary I.

Full Time

Mary I : 0-19(19)

UCC: 1-21(24) MIC:

Devon Ryan 0:10 (0:10F)

Diarmuid Ryan, Jason Gillane, Phillip Wall 0:02 UCC:

William Henn 0:08 (0:07F)

Mark Kehoe 0:04

Padraig Power 0:04 Tough loss but a great performance against a strong UCC side — Mary I Sports (@MaryISports) January 19, 2022

There are three more games tonight. In Group A, UCD host NUI Galway at 7.45.

In Group B, there are two games at 7pm. Maynooth University, featuring Jake Morris, will host DCU. Elsewhere, Waterford IT host IT Carlow.