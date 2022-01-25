Major push to promote Community Games in Tipperary

Efforts are being made to get more parishes back involved in Tipperary Community Games this year.

A Special Development Meeting is being held on Thursday night at 8pm, via Zoom, and anybody looking to take part is asked to send an e-mail to [email protected]

28 parishes were involved in Community Games during the pandemic, down from around 40 in previous years.

PRO of Tipperary Community Games, Peggy Coleville, is hoping to get more parts of the county back involved.

“There’s over 50 activities on offer for children from Under 8 to Under 16.

“Not all kids are sporty so you’ll have the arts, model-making, the handwriting, chess, draughts and a table quiz and that type of thing.

“Then you have various events in athletics and swimming and cycling on grass. Then we have all our teams which is GAA, soccer, rugby and basketball.”