Loughmore-Castleiney and Moyle Rovers the feature of busy day of football in Tipperary

Moycarkey-Borris have retained their senior football status for 2022.

That’s after they won their relegation semi-final against Moyne/Templetuohy last night on a full-time score of 4-5 to 1-9.

Elsewhere last night, Cappawhite defeated Mullinahone in the county Under-19 B football semi-final.

The final score in Dr. Morris Park was Cappawhite 4-06 Mullinahone 0-02.

One team will book their place in this year’s Tipperary senior football final this afternoon.

Loughmore-Castleiney take on Moyle Rovers in Golden at 2pm.

The sides met at this stage last year, with Loughmore running out four point winners.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line here on Tipp FM, Tipperary football captain and Ballyporeen clubman Conor Sweeney expects Loughmore to emerge victorious in a tight contest:

“It’s the familiar four at the end really.

“There’s probably going to be very little between the teams on Saturday I would think but you just have to fancy Loughmore going off previous history and current form.

“I know the last number of weeks has been busy for the Loughmore players but just basically from what I’ve seen from both codes on both teams over the last number of weeks, I’d just fancy Loughmore to win it by a few points.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Kevin O Leary Group, Clonmel.

Elsewhere today, both semi-finals in the Intermediate football championship get underway at 2 o’clock.

In Littleton, Fethard take on Drom-Inch whilst in Cahir, It’s Galtee Rovers taking on Grangemockler/Ballyneale.

Galtee Rovers were relegated from senior football last year, whilst Grangemockler were beaten in last year’s Intermediate final.

Football analyst Shane Stapleton is expecting a quality affair:

“This is what a lot of people thought would be the final.

“Galtee Rovers down from last year are going well, Alan O’Connor has gone in there with them and we all know an Alan O’Connor team is going to be fit and up for the battle.

“Grangemockler then, I won’t say are hot favourites but they probably would be fancied to get over the line and get out of intermediate football.

“They have a lot of young players that have played minor and under-20 the last few years so if you put them all together on a club team, they will be a good team.

“Grangemockler will fancy this one but it just depends on what Galtee Rovers team shows up.

“If they come all guns blazing, it could be a really enjoyable game and a tight affair at that.”

The first of this year’s Junior A football semi-final takes place this afternoon.

Ballina take on Thurles Sarsfields in Templederry at 2 o’clock.

Meanwhile, one semi-final of the Tom Cusack Cup also takes place at 2pm today.

That sees Killenaule go head-to-head with Aherlow in New Inn.