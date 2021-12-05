Loughmore-Castleiney bow out of Munster football championship following extra-time defeat to Éire Óg Ennis

Loughmore-Castleiney’s football season is over.

The Tipperary champions were beaten after extra time by Éire Óg Ennis in today’s Munster senior club football quarter-final on a final score of 2-11 to 0-12.

A John McGrath point after 60 minutes brought the teams level whilst an Evan Sweeney attempt went wide before the full-time whistle, meaning extra-time was needed.

Loughmore took the lead in the additional period but two Éire Óg goals in the first half of extra-time left the Mid Tipp side with too much to do.

The Clare side now go on to the Munster semi-final to play Corl’s St. Finbarr’s.

For Loughmore, their focus now switches to hurling, where they will play Ballygunner in the Munster hurling semi-final next Sunday.

Loughmore scorers vs Éire Óg Ennis: J McGrath 0-03, E Sweeney 0-03 (0-01 F), L Treacy 0-02 (0-02F), E Connelly 0-01, N McGrath 0-01, L McGrath 0-01, A McGrath 0-01.